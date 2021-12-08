Posted: Dec 08, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 10:25 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge on Thursday beginning at noon. All monetary donations will benefit the Pawhuska Schools Foundation if 38 donors give blood.

All donors will receive a new OBI shirt, along with a free COVID-19 antibody test. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also register online. Blood donations are always needed, but are appreciated during the holiday season.