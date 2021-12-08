Posted: Dec 08, 2021 9:52 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2021 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata Police Department’s (NPD) 3rd Annual Toy & Blanket Drive will take place this weekend.

NPD will have a table set up at Orscheln Farm & Home at 329 S. Ash Street in Nowata on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Officers will collect unwrapped toys, stuffed animals, books, puzzle books and blankets and will pass out hot chocolate.

Items will be given to children and patients in medical facilities. You can also drop off items at 114 S. Maple, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. until Dec. 17. Monetary donations for the Toy Drive will be accepted at City Hall.

Nowata Fire and EMS are partnering with the NPD to provide Christmas meals as well. Nowata EMS will be set up at Homeland in Nowata on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to take donations of items for a Christmas dinner. They will have a list of items needed there with them.

If you or someone you know is in need of gifts or food this holiday season, the NPD encourages you to call them at 918.273.3538.