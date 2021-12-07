Posted: Dec 07, 2021 2:49 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on Sunday in the downtown area. Jimmy Barrow appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where charges of obstructing an officer and disturbing the peace were presented.

Court documents allege that Bartlesville Police were called after the defendant was allegedly seen yelling at people and shouting profanities at a parking lot on the 100 block of Osage Avenue. When police were summoned Barrow was non-compliant before he was taken into custody.

Charges in this matter were initially recommended as a felony but ultimately the state only filed the misdemeanors in the matter. Bond for Barrow was set at $1,000.