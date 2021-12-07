Posted: Dec 07, 2021 1:09 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2021 1:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Student Council will be holding a coat and blanket drive through Thursday, December 16th.

You are asked to donate warm clothes and blankets for both kids and adults. Give the materials to class sponsors and make sure that they have been washed and cleaned. For any questions, you can contact Fonda Tilley at ftilley@barnsdallschools.org.