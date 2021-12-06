Posted: Dec 06, 2021 6:11 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 6:22 PM

A new policy was approved during the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education (DPS) on Monday evening.

The new policy regards seizure safe schools in Dewey. Superintendent Vince Vincent says this is based off of current legislation that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Vincent says any student or students that have been diagnosed with a seizure disorder are covered by this new policy. He says it is also required that someone in the district be trained in regard to seizure disorders.

A school nurse is already trained in this area. Vincent adds that they have a couple students that fall under this category. He says they are already operating under the guidelines, but they are showing that they are following the legislation that has been passed.

If the current nurse is out, someone in the elementary building will assist the students with seizure disorder(s).

Two policy revisions were approved by DPS as well. Vincent says they revised their student transfer policy. He says they changed their classroom capacity for fourth grade classes to 66 students as opposed to 90 students before the Jan. 1 deadline.

The other policy that was revised regards Dewey's school calendar. Vincent says there was only a slight language change in the policy to show how and when they approve the school's calendar each year. He says they typically approve their school calendar for the following year in December or January.

Speaking of Dewey's school calendar, DPS discussed three calendar options for 2022-2023. The board chose option A as their calendar of choice. They later approved their regular meeting dates for calendar year 2022.

A transfer of activity funds for four accounts would be approved as well. Those transfers are as follows :

Elementary and Middle School Picture/Memory Book Account to Elementary Sub Account in the amount of $4,926.30.

Elementary and Middle School Picture/Memory Book Account to Middle School Sub Account in the amount of $1,531.89.

Elementary and Middle School Picture/Memory Book Account to High School Sub Account in the amount of $1,532.26.

Elementary/Jodi Beffer Account to Middle School Classroom Donation Account in the amount of $485.50.

National Honor Society's fundraiser for donations for Christmas gifts to local families would be approved in the meeting. Two resignations were later approved followed by the hiring of a special education paraprofessional and regular education paraprofessional.