Posted: Dec 06, 2021 3:12 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 3:12 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a brief meeting on Monday morning. The commissioners were able to appropriate $978,000 of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to their county accounts. The plan for these funds remains up in the air at this time but receiving the funds is a major step.

Emergency management director Laurie Summers alerted the board that there are five potential grants that the county could qualify for through Oklahoma Emergency Management. Items regarding those grants will be on next week’s agenda.

The board also approved a maintenance and support agreement with IDEMIA for a fingerprint machine in the sheriff’s office. This was a renewal of annual agreement at a rate of $466 per month.