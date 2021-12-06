News
Osage County
Posted: Dec 06, 2021 1:25 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 1:25 PM
Duplicate Road Names Being Changed in Osage County
Ty Loftis
Across Osage County, there are seven roads that have duplicate names. This makes it difficult for the E-911 department, as they are unsure which road a party is referring to when calling in about a problem. In order to correct this, they changed seven road names at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting. E-911 Director Kay Kelley explains in further detail why this needed to be done.
Three of these road name changes occurred in District One, three others occurred in District Three and one change occurred in District Two.
« Back to News