Posted: Dec 06, 2021 12:47 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 12:47 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said it is important make improvements to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Talburt believes this is an asset not being utilized like it could be.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland was in agreement that a more functional fairgrounds would mean more people coming to the area.