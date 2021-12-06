Posted: Dec 06, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2021 10:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Inc. (GLMHC) announces that it will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, December 7th at 2:30 p.m. for its first Brief Stay Therapeutic Home in Oklahoma to be built near downtown Bartlesville.

The ceremony will take place at 709 South Penn Avenue, directly across the street from the GLMHC Washington County Clinic.

The Brief Stay Therapeutic Home (BSTH) is a concept to more effectively address challenging generational issues between families and their children. Families will be brought together for a short period of time – usually less than a week – to receive intensive treatment together as a family unit.

Currently in Oklahoma, children with extreme behavioral challenges undergo inpatient treatment at a facility or are removed from the home by the Department of Human Services and entered into foster care. Due to the entire family not receiving adequate treatment, the chances of positive change becomes limited and the cost of treatment is exceedingly high to Oklahoma taxpayers.

The goal of the BSTH is to bring the family together to focus on their real problems as a group. GLMHC professionals will be on site around the clock to provide a therapeutic environment where everyone works to improve family interactions and communication.

The Bartlesville BSTH is expected to open in the spring of 2022. The single-family, 2,100 square foot home includes four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. It will be fully furnished with all the comforts of a typical home including living areas, kitchen, and dining area.