Posted: Dec 04, 2021 8:31 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2021 8:36 AM

Tom Davis

It happened at the stroke of 6pm Friday night. That's when the tree and park lights went on at the Chamber Depot at 201 SW Keeler to kick off Christmas in the Ville 2021.

The ice skating rink, carriage rides, outdoor movies and more are now in full swing as Christmas in the Ville begins a new season. Tressa Cruse with the Chamber told onlookers prior to the lighting of the tree that Chrismas in the Ville is a great way to bring people to downtown Bartlesville to enjoy the sights, shop the mercants and dine at a our great restaurants.