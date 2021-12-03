Posted: Dec 03, 2021 2:50 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2021 7:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) has exciting plans on the horizon.

BRUW President and CEO Lisa Cary says they are wrapping up their campaign. Cary says people continue to give generously as they inch closer and closer to reaching their $2.3 million goal for 2021. She says they are also getting reports from companies where internal campaigns have been held to aid BRUW in their mission to supply funds to the 14 partner agencies they serve.

BRUW is currently reached 70-percent of its financial goal. While this seems low, Cary reassures that they will have a better idea on where they stand in January. She says she is optimistic that they will reach their goal as they await the reports from local companies.

Having the annual golf tournament this year has made life a bit easier. Cary says BRUW was unable to hold its annual golf tournament in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. She says being able to host that event this year after a year off made a big impact on their goal in 2021 as they were able to shatter their old fundraising records. More on the tournament here.

Cary says the golf tournament helped BRUW raise approximately 34-percent of its $2.3 million goal. She says navigating through everything post-pandemic has been a bit difficult, but they believe in what they are doing and that they will reach their goals. She adds that they are looking forward to another successful year in 2022.

BRUW will make an announcement in February about the campaign and if they reached their goal. Cary says they are calling it "Celebrate United." She says this will also be an opportunity for them to recognize "leadership givers," people who give $500 and above.

Taking a moment to thank people and reflect on the campaign is vitally important to Cary and BRUW. Cary says this is an important part of how we all live united and provide assistance to those in need in the areas of health, education and financial stability. She says this contributes to the success of future campaigns as well.

Cary says the application process for their Community Impact Grants will soon make a return. She says they hope to have those opportunities available by the end of this year, however, it more than likely will open in February 2022.

BRUW's partner agencies will be able to apply for funding in mid-January. Cary says BRUW will be asking for volunteers for their Community Investment Committees, which look into all the funding applications. If you wish to be involved in the process, Cary would encourage you to contact her or Joni Hall and they will get you signed up. She says this is a great way for you to see how the funds are used that are raised by Bartlesville Regional United Way.

BRUW has served in the Bartlesville community for 81 years. Cary says BRUW loves its partner agencies and the hard work that they put in to make our community greater. She thanks the Board of Directors and BRUW's staff for all that they do, too. She says she is honored and grateful to be a part of a fantastic organization, and that she looks forward to 2022.

Cary can be reached via email at lisa@bartlesvilleuw.org. Cary says you can visit BRUW in-person at 415 E. Silas Street. She says she will even give you some goodies and get you connected if you drop by.

To learn more about Bartlesville Regional United Way or to get in touch with them, you can visit their website here. BRUW can be reached through Facebook or by calling 918.336.1044.

Cary wishes you and yours a Merry Christmas. She thanks you for your support and encourages you to keep living united.