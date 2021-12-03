Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Dewey Public Schools

Posted: Dec 03, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2021 7:12 AM

DPS to Consider Transfer of Activity Funds, More

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education (DPS) looks to discuss several items in their upcoming meeting.

DPS may make a final approval of the 2021-2022 estimate of needs and budget summary on Monday evening. The Board may approve a transfer of activity funds for four accounts from there.

New and/or revised policies regarding seizure safe schools, student transfers, and the school calendar may be approved as well. Then, the Board may approve the 2022-2023 school calendar and their regular meeting dates for calendar year 2022.

The Board will meet on Monday, Dec. 6, at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room of the Administration Building at 1 Bulldogger Road.


