Posted: Dec 03, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 1:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Three officers with the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) receive an award from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

Sergeant Silver, Sergeant Ward and Officer Lemmons with the BPD were presented with OBN's Directors Award on Friday.

The honor was given to these three officers for their dedicated and impactful work on a multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency narcotics operation that led to the arrest of over 20 people.

Picture courtesy of the Bartlesville Police Department