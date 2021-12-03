Posted: Dec 03, 2021 11:44 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 11:44 AM

Garrett Giles

A casual ride on a scooter ends in a trip to the hospital.

According to a report from the Bartlesville Police Department, a woman on a motorized scooter was struck by a car in the 100 Block of West Hensley around 10:40 in the morning on Friday. The woman was eastbound on Hensley approaching Johnstone when an eastbound car struck her from behind.

The woman on the scooter was responsive but was sent to the hospital with a head injury. The driver was cited for inattentive driving. Police note the scooter belonged to the woman and was not one of the rental scooters from downtown.