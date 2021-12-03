Posted: Dec 03, 2021 11:31 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 11:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Holiday Market will be held this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Local craft vendors and artists will be on hand for the event. For more information, call the Osage Nation Prevention Program at 918-287-5595.

The Osage Nation is also offering holiday themed activity boxes for Native American children living on the reservation. You must drive-thru to pick up the boxes and a location will be given once you fill out the form on the Osage Nation website. For more information, call the number listed above.