Posted: Dec 03, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

A Christmas parade will step off in the Town of Ramona on Saturday evening.

Ramona’s Christmas Parade of Lights will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can listen to a broadcast of the event on Real Country KRIG 104.9 starting at 5:50, courtesy of Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Forever 8 Daylight Donuts & Café, LaJuana Duncan – Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Blue Star Sales and Danielle Weaver State Farm Agency.