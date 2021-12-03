Posted: Dec 03, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may amend their agreement with Ray of Hope when they meet again.

The Commissioners recently awarded a little over $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the non-profit for the next three years. When the funds were award on Nov. 8, Commissioner Mike Dunlap said Ray of Hope is a phenomenal organization that could greatly benefit from the ARPA funds.

The funds for Ray of Hope would go towards providing emergency safe shelter to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and harassment as well as relocation assistance and transitional housing. Ray of Hope also has a goal to create and increase awareness of its emergency crisis line and resources for survivors while continuing its legal partnership with Legal Aid of Oklahoma to ensure survivors have continued access to legal protections following domestic violence.

Later in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioner may approve a Cherokee Nation Road Improvement Request for overlay at Road 4015 and Road 2700.

The Commissioners will meet on Monday, Dec. 6, at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.