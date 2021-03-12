Posted: Dec 03, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2021 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union donates $20,000 to community organizations.

Last month Truity celebrated “Thankful Tuesdays” by visiting and presenting a donation to several area organizations. In total $20,000 was donated, with $5,000 going to Agape Mission, Hope Clinic and Salvation Army. $2,500 was also presented to Youth and Family Services and Westside Community Center.

In a statement, Vice President of Business Development Sara Freeman said :

“The credit union movement is all about people helping people. Truity is proud to represent this movement throughout the Bartlesville community. These organizations give back to those who need it the most, especially around this time of year. We are incredibly grateful for all they do.”

“Thanks to Truity’s generous donation from their “Thankful Tuesday” initiative, The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is able to continue financial assistance for rent, utilities and food boxes to those in need in our community during the holiday season and beyond! We are so thankful to Truity and for their continued support in our community,” said Salvation Army Office Manager Emily Alexander.

Find out more about these organizations and how to help by visiting their websites. Agape Mission: agapebartlesville.com, Hope Clinic: hopeclinicbartlesville.com, Salvation Army: salvationarmy.org, Westside Community Center: facebook.com/bvillewcc and Youth and Family Services: youthandfamilyinc.com.

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $1 billion. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.