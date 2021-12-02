Posted: Dec 02, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2021 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department will be working in conjunction with the local STEM coordinator to have the seventh annual Christmas Candy Structure Competition. The virtual photos must be submitted by Friday, December 17th.

The competition will be judged in five different categories: children ages 12 and under, 13-18, adults, those wishing to do it as a family and those wishing to complete the project in a classroom. Structures will be judged based on Christmas spirit, greatest innovation design, best engineering structure and best use of artistic elements.

A winner will be announced during the first week of January. For questions, or if you would like to participate, contact Derrick Hammer with the Osage Nation.