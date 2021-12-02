Posted: Dec 02, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2021 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

In conjunction with the OU Health Breast Health Network, the Fairfax Community Hospital will be bringing its mobile mammography unit to Fairfax on Wednesday. Fairfax Community Hospital CEO Hunter Thorns had this to say regarding the clinic:

“ Access to health technology is limited, particularly in rural Oklahoma. Through our partnership with OU Health, we can offer preventative health care to people living in rural areas. Many women in remote communities do not have access to facilities that provide mammograms.”