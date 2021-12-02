News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 02, 2021 10:08 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2021 10:08 AM
Construction on Lee Lake Boat Rental Coming Along
Ty Loftis
A lease agreement was recently reached between the Bartlesville City Council and a local business owner to operate a paddle boat rental business at Lee Lake. The Community Development Department can confirm that construction has begun on that project and City Staff completed an inspection of the work last week.
Improvements will include a two-story floating dock, which will anchor up to 10 paddle boats for rent, along with a pontoon boat where business can be conducted. Construction on the dock should be made clear in the near future.
