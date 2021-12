Posted: Dec 02, 2021 7:13 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2021 7:13 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK-District 1) joined Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast on the issues of the day.

Hern dicussed the Biden administration’s BBB (Build Back Better) legislation, government funding/debt ceiling issues, and the pro-life issues that are in focus right now.