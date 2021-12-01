Posted: Dec 01, 2021 12:41 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 12:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation's (BPSF) "Goodnight Bartlesville" is available just in time for your holiday gift giving.

BPSF Board Member Chris Batchelder says Goodnight Bartlesville is a book that gives a loving look at the unique and wonderful landmarks and events that make Bartlesville special. Batchelder says 20 beautiful illustrations created by BPS teachers and students are highlighted in Goodnight Bartlesville. He says the book will be a lifelong reminder of the warmth, fun, and community spirit of our little town.

Goodnight Bartlesville can be purchased at BPSF at 1100 S. Jennings Avenue, Moxie on Second at 118 E. Second Street, Buttercup Market at 2503 SE Washington Blvd, and the Bartlesville Area History Museum at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Bartlesville Radio spoke with BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis about the book in November. More here.