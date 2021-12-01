News
Posted: Dec 01, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 9:47 AM
U-S Senator James Lankford in Brian Kilmeade Show
An Oklahoma Senator is filing legislation to push back on the COVID 19 vaccine mandate for National Guardsmen.
Appearing on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Wednesday, December 1, heard on KWON Radio, U-S Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford is supporting Governor Kevin Stitt in his efforts to keep National Guardsmen from being mandated to get a COVID-19 vaccine or lose their job with some new legislation.
Lankford's conversation with Kilmeade spanned from the new COVID 19 variant, to vaccine mandates and the abortion issue being heard by the U-S Supreme Court.
