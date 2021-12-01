Posted: Dec 01, 2021 9:15 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 9:25 AM

The Washington County Commissioners discuss natural gas prices while going over the claims in their weekly meeting.

Out of the 42 claims with an adjustment balance of $3,060, Commissioner Mitch Antle says there were seven encumbrance issues and five exceedance issues. Antle says the exceedance issues seem to regard Oklahoma Natural Gas. He believes they will see a continued increase in natural gas bills.

Commissioner Antle advised his colleagues to ensure that they are covering their utilities this winter while making sure their blankets are slightly increased.

In District Three alone, the natural gas bill went up to $300. District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier added that propane went up from $300 to $1,200 for them. The claims were unanimously approved.