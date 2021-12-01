Posted: Dec 01, 2021 8:02 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 8:02 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis "Fairytale Christmas Parade" is Saturday, December 4, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Bartlesville.

The Kiwanis has been hosting the Bartlesville Christmas Parade since 2011, bringing joy to people of our community. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kiwanis Club President Karen Wilson announced this year's Grand Marshal is Ron Adams – long time Bartian and very well known in Bartlesville with his relationship with the Kiddie Park, area Christmas Parades and children’s Christmas parties. Arvest Mortgage Lender Julia May is a new Grand Marshal sponsor this year.

Parade starts at Frank Phillips & Keeler traveling east then turns right on Cherokee Ave., then right on 5th St., left on Keeler, right on Adams right at staging parking lot.

Band Sponsors:

The BHS Sponsor is Arvest Bank

Dewey Sponsor is State Rep. Judd Strom

Float Sponsors:

Santa Claus Musselman Abstract

Patriotic Sponsor/ Patriot Auto Group

Non-Profit/ 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chenowth & Cohen

Corporate /1st, 2nd, 3rd Cliff’s Flooring and Windows

Business/ 1st, 2nd, 3rd Bartlesville Radio

Parade Theme/ Armstrong Bank

Overall Winner/

Parade Theme/ Armstrong Bank