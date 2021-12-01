Posted: Dec 01, 2021 6:38 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 6:39 AM

Tom Davis

The U-S Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in what could be the most consequential pro-life case in nearly 50 years.

Ahead of the oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford led pro-life Republicans Tuesdsay in a press conference and on the Senate floor who said they stand for life and want the Supreme Court to do the same after 48 years of Roe v. Wade, which he says has claimed the lives of 62 million children nationwide.

Lankford says he looks forward to the day that the U-S corrects its course on the moral stance of abortion and sees that life at every stage should be protected.