Posted: Dec 01, 2021 6:27 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2021 6:30 AM

Tom Davis / OKEnergyToday.com

FEMA published a notice in the Federal Register extending the public comment on the National Flood Insurance Program’s minimum floodplain management standards by 45 days from December 13, 2021. The new deadline for public comment is January 27, 2022. In addition, FEMA scheduled a third public meeting at 3 p.m. ET on December 15, 2021.

OKEnergyToday.com reports the additional 90-minute virtual public meeting will also gather verbal public feedback on the Request for Information. The meeting is open to the public and will present the same information provided at two previous public meetings held in November. The transcripts from the prior meetings are available in English and Spanish here.

Anyone may register for the December 15 meeting by visiting the Webex webpage. Advance registration is required.

Registrants can indicate if they have an interest in providing a 3-minute verbal comment during the meeting. Participants will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis to provide a verbal comment. Spanish language services will be provided for this meeting.

Written comments can be submitted to the Federal eRulemaking Portal here, Docket ID: FEMA-2021-0024. With the extension of the comment period, the new closing date for comments is January 27, 2022.