Posted: Nov 30, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2021 2:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Madison Middle School will be the site for a vaccination clinic on Friday, Dec. 3, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The Washington County Health Department (Washington CHD) will be offering a free public walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Madison, 5900 Baylor Drive in Bartlesville. Friday is a scheduled distance learning day across the Bartlesville Public Schools district.

First, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Children 5-17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine but need a parent present or a consent form filled out in advance.

Those receiving their first does at the Dec. 3 clinic can get their second dose at another clinic at Madison from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022.

Those who received their first dose at the Nov. 16 clinic at Jane Phillips Elementary School can get their second dose at another clinic at Jane Phillips from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The additional clinics at Jane Phillips on Dec. 14 and at Madison on Jan. 4 will also have fist, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required and the BPS district does not expect parents to solicit medical or vaccination advice from district staff. The district urges parents with questions or concerns about vaccinations to contact a pediatrician.

Some pediatricians and several local pharmacies offer vaccinations, while questions regarding the public vaccinations clinics should be directed to the Washington CHD at 918.335.3005.

The district's current COVID-19 protocols and weekly alert level are posted at BPSLearn.com. Answers to vaccine FAQs are available from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.