Posted: Nov 30, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2021 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

Christmas spirit will be in the air this Saturday in Pawhuska, as the annual Christmas parade steps off in downtown Pawhuska, but there will be plenty of other activities taking place throughout the day as well.

The Constantine Theater will host Santa Claus in the afternoon. Children will be able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and parents are welcome to take photos. Shops will be open throughout the day and the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. For those unable to attend, 100.1 KYFM will have live coverage of the parade.