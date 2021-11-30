Posted: Nov 30, 2021 9:30 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2021 3:55 PM

Garrett Giles

It is #GivingTuesday!

Below are a list of non-profits and organizations participating in giving campaigns. If you wish to give, you can read more about each group and click on a link to make a donation.

--------

Agape Mission

Feeding the hungry, hurting and homeless in Washington County Area with dignity and love. More here.

Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club

Their mission is to enable our young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential. More here.

Bartlesville Community Center

Contributions are vital to the mission of the Bartlesville Community Center. As a nonprofit organization, the Center relies on a variety of funding sources to help underwrite internationally acclaimed artists, educate young audiences, create important community programs and maintain our remarkable facility. More here.

Bartlesville KLIFE

KLIFE is a community-wide, interdenominational Christian ministry of discipleship and fellowship for youth and their families. More here.

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) is a privately funded non-profit advancing quality education for students in Bartlesville public schools. Since 1985, BPSF has funded over $3 million in creative projects to support state-of-the-art instruction and facilities. More here.

Bartlesville Community Foundation

The Bartlesville Community Foundation strengthens nonprofits through The Power of Together. More here.

Bartlesville Regional United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. More here.

Bartlesville Sports Commission

The Bartlesville Sports Commission (BSC) was established in 2007 to further the support of athletics and athletic excellence in the Bartlesville area. More here.

BSA Cherokee Area Council

Your investment in Scouting plays a vital role in helping to build character and create a foundation of leadership for the youth of the Cherokee Area Council. Through the Scouting program, youth will learn teamwork, participate in new and adventurous opportunities, and build positive character traits. With your support, they can grow our community and build leaders for tomorrow. More here.

Building Bridges of Oklahoma

Building Bridges of Oklahoma, established in 2009, brings communities together to better equip families across socio-economic lines and to address systemic barriers that can often hinder a family's upward mobility. More here.

Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach – Bartlesville

Providing food, clothing and crisis aid to the people who need them most in Bartlesville and northeast Oklahoma. More here.

Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreach, and disaster response. More here.

Elder Care

With your support, Elder Care helps provide services, support, programs, and assistance to seniors and their families who need help. In 2020, your donations helped us provide services to 1,500 seniors who needed support. Elder Care is a 501(c)3 organization, whose services and programs are partially underwritten through donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations. Donations are vital to the success of our work throughout the community, and Elder Care values its donor relationships. More here.

HeartMatters

HeartMatters is a Bartlesville-based non-profit that helps teach school aged students how to proactively identify and protect themselves from dangerous content and potential predators they may encounter both online and in their communities. More here.

Hope Clinic

To spread the love of Christ to the community by providing quality health care and spiritual guidance. More here.

Lighthouse Outreach Center

Providing help and hope for the homeless in Bartlesville, northeast Oklahoma, and southeast Kansas. More here.

Lowe Family Young Scholars

Assisting academically promising, yet economically disadvantaged students to earn a college degree. Certified as a Standards for Excellence nonprofit. More here.

Martha's Task

Martha’s Task offers beginner to advanced seamstress training programs to help our clients learn to earn an income. More here.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Your gift allows students to continue to receive the transformation of an OKWU education. It's never been more valuable than right now. More here.

OKM Music

The mission of OKM is to deliver high quality music and cultural experiences for all ages. OKM promotes Oklahoma artists at all levels from early-childhood to adults through enriching music education. At its core, OKM fosters the collaborative and creative spirit of musicians and artists of all genres in an effort to make the arts accessible to all. More here.

Play for Burk Foundation

Empower youth through service, faih, personal development, and recreational opportunities. More here.

Price Tower Arts Center

Price Tower, designed by world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is home to the Price Tower Arts Center, Inn at Price Tower and Copper Restaurant + Bar. More here.

Project Tribute Foundation

Enhancing the life-saving capabilities of First Responders. More here.

Richard Kane YMCA in Bartlesville

Learn more or donate here.

Rogers State University Foundation

The RSU Foundation welcomes the opportunity to work with donors, their attorneys, or tax advisors. A gift of cash or a pledge over a period of years is the most direct way to support the university. More here.

Salvation Army of Bartlesville

Serves Washington and Osage counties with its aid programs. More here.

Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center

Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center expresses God's love by providing affordable psychotherapy that integrates body, mind, and spirit for persons seeking healing, growth, and hope. More here.

The Journey Home

The Journey Home’s purpose is to provide a “home” for individuals where guests receive compassionate care and dignity at the end of life. The patient’s hospice team will provide physical, spiritual, emotional, and medical support. They will provide a climate controlled private room and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers at no cost. More here.

Theater Bartlesville

Theatre Bartlesville’s mission: To provide quality artistic experiences for the entertainment, enrichment, and education of the community. More here.

Tri County Tech Foundation

The Foundation doesn’t stop at tuition assistance. The reach of the foundation is extended by helping students with barriers to their success. More here.

Youth and Family Services of Washington Co., Inc.

A local Non-Profit Agency---Serving our community since 1976. Mission: "To serve and strengthen youth and families." More here.

Washington County SPCA

The Washington County SPCA has been helping our community for over 52 years. They take in over 2500 stray, abandoned or surrendered cats and dogs each year, providing them with shelter and medical care, and helping them find their way home. More here.

Westside Community Center of Bartlesville

For more than 60 years, WCC has been an integral part of the Bartlesville community. They are a nurturing place where people gather to laugh, listen and learn. More here.