Posted: Nov 29, 2021 2:56 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Senator James Lankford will lead a Senate Republican press conference on the Supreme Court's oral arguments on Dec. 1, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which directly challenges Roe v. Wade.

Lankford will be joined by several of his Republican colleagues at 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

In a statement, Sen. Lankford said:

"Babies in the womb have a heartbeat, 10 fingers, 10 toes, and they can feel pain. It would be one of the greatest days for the human race if we could end all abortions everywhere and declare in one voice that every life matters."

Those joining Sen. Lankford include Steve Daines (R-MT), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), John Thune (R-SD), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Todd Young (R-IN), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), and Mike Lee (R-UT).