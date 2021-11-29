Posted: Nov 29, 2021 12:35 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 8:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) investigates a missing person death.

According to WCSO Undersheriff Jon Copeland, deputies received a call for service at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. Copeland says the call was regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 391000 Block of North 3945 Road, in southwestern Washington County. He says deputies located an unoccupied vehicle and upon checking the license plate, learned the vehicle had been associated with a missing person.

The missing person originated within the Tulsa city limits. Undersheriff Copeland says deputies performed a search of the area and located a person who was determined to be deceased. He says WCSO deputies contacted the WCSO investigation division who responded along with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME).

The OCME is working on a positive identification of the decedent. The WCSO is working with the Tulsa Police Department and the OCME as this death investigation moves forward.

This incident is still in the early stages of investigation and anyone with information should call Sgt. Herb Cline or Investigator Summer Davis at 918.332.4000.

The WCSO will provide updates to this investigation as possible/applicable.

No other information is being released at this time.