Posted: Nov 29, 2021 11:41 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 12:00 PM

Garrett Giles

OKM Music welcomes back Ryan & Ryan for #GivingTuesday on November 30th at 6:00 p.m. for a very special exclusive premiere concert debuting Ryan & Ryan’s Christmas album “Merry & Bright: Songs of Christmas Cheer.” The performance will be held at Ambler Hall and will have limited seating.

Ryan & Ryan is a dynamic father-son piano duo that draws classical and contemporary music to create enthralling concert experiences. Donald and Barron Ryan combine their talents to create a dazzling blend of old and new schools proving to be a hit with audiences of all generations. The pair emphasizes education and understands how to use music as a motivational tool for students.

Donald Ryan says they took mostly well-known carols and put their unique touch on them. He says they gave the songs a pleasantly-surprising harmonic treatment.

“We are thrilled to have Ryan and Ryan be a part of #GivingTuesday and back in Bartlesville again”, said Chairman of the Board, Mary Lynn Mihm. “OKM is proud to be partnering with Ryan & Ryan on this special day showcasing non-profits and the arts.” said Mihm.

#GivingTuesday began in 2012 as an initiative of New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation to encourage acts of generosity during the holidays. #GivingTuesday is a rallying cry across 70 countries to donate to your favorite cause. Last year OKM Music was fortunate to raise over $10,000 on this special day. All funding raised as a part of OKM Music’s #GivingTuesday directly supports musicians.

OKM is honored to invite its Patron’s to a very special exclusive holiday Ryan & Ryan concert. A pre-concert party will feature Champagne & Canapés and Cookies & Cocoa. Tickets are on sale and may be purchased through the following venues: OKM’s website at okmmusic.org; the box office located at 415 S Dewey, Suite 100; or, via telephone at 918.336.9900.

Ryan & Ryan will be featured on KWONTV.com starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday as well. The concert is set to begin at 7:00 p.m.