Posted: Nov 29, 2021 11:23 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 11:23 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners cruised through Monday morning's meeting, as District One Commissioner Randall Jones and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney were both absent.

Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said daily COVID-19 case numbers are still not available, but did say that on the average cases have reduced drastically on a month-by-month basis since the end of August.

The holiday dinner for county employees has been scheduled for next Monday. That will take place at the Osage County Courthouse from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and offices at the Courthouse will be closed during that time.

There was one utility permit signed for District One and the Board opted to table a presentation from Oklahoma C-Pace because two of the three Board members were absent.