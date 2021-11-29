Posted: Nov 29, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 10:47 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard a presentation from GERMINATOR president Tom Smith about how the county could improve the air quality in its building. Smith spoke about the systems that were on display in the Nowata County Annex building.

Smith explained that system purifies the air by converting particles to hydrogen peroxide that then in turn sanitize surrounding surfaces. The systems are lab tested to kill COVID-19, mold and other bacteria that are airborne. The commissioners showed interest in the system. Chairman Burke LaRue said it is important to protect county employees. LaRue also explains electrical limitations in the courthouse.

Commissioner Troy Friddle said the board could possibly use American Rescue Plan Act funds to facilitate this project. Ultimately, no action was taken.