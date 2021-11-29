Posted: Nov 29, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2021 9:42 AM

The National Association of Counties (NACo) is getting set to hold a whole slew of meetings on inter-governmental affairs.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says NACo has eight meetings scheduled through Dec. 14. Antle says he will attempt to virtually attend most of those meetings, which will cover topics from infrastructure to American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says he doesn't mind participating in this process from a distance.

Commissioner Mitch Antle says he does not believe County Commissioners in the State of Oklahoma need to be in Washington D.C. petitioning their legislative representatives or engaging in the national county conversation. He says he does not see a benefit or value add from it.

Sitting on the steering committee for close to four years now, Commissioner Antle says there is plenty of information to gain from NACo from afar.