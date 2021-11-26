Posted: Nov 26, 2021 1:16 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2021 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners have a light meeting scheduled following the Thanksgiving holiday.

In their next meeting, the Washington County Commissioners may approve a report to officers from the Adult Drug Court for the month of October 2021.

The Commissioners will meet on Monday, Nov. 29, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.