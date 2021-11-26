Posted: Nov 26, 2021 12:14 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2021 12:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Local businesses participate in Black Friday shopping.

Guns of Glory is one of the many businesses participating in Black Friday. Executive Director David Romine says they are selling ammo. He says there are no limits for 9mm Sarsilmaz 124 grain for $24.99 a box, which is 50 rounds.

The ammo deal will only last from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Family and hero memberships are for sale at Guns of Glory as well. Executive Marketing and Creative Director Kara Gage says this sale will last from noon to 7:00 p.m. Gage says you can save big on all memberships. She says these are annual memberships.

While you are at Guns of Glory, you can enjoy their seven-lane shooting range. Gage says you can shoot all day for $35. She says they have 2,100 square feet of space at Guns of Glory and a wonderful team to take care of all your needs.

Training is provided at Guns of Glory, too. Gage says they teach beginners, law enforcement, military, instructors and more. She says they even have a ladies group starting on Dec. 16.

Guns of Glory is located at 427 S. Osage Avenue in Dewey.