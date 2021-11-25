Posted: Nov 25, 2021 7:29 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2021 7:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Izabella Dunkelberger's silver 2012 Toyota Corolla was found damaged and abandoned in a field near Foraker on Thanksgiving morning. Dunkelberger is believed to live in the Muskogee area and may have recently traveled to or returned from Van Buren, Arkansas.

OSCO deputies responded to a call for service for a woman matching her description that seemed to be in some type of mental distress on Wednesday evening. Deputies were not able to locate her upon arrival. It is believed she had already left the area.

The OSCO, Osage Nation Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and many other agencies have spent the day searching for Dunkelburger by land and air. Also assisting was Air Evac.

Dunkelburger's exact intent and direction of travel is not known, but she recently told a family member she may be traveling to Tulsa, Las Vegas, Nevada, or the state of Kansas. She may have been traveling with a dark gray cat as her traveling companion.

Anyone that can provide additional information that will bring Dunkelburger home safely should contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 918.287.3131. Updates will provided as they develop.