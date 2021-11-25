Posted: Nov 25, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2021 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Free public health services will be offered throughout December in locations across northeast Oklahoma as the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 4 continues to utilize its newly-acquired mobile wellness unit.

OSDH District 4 serves an eight-county region including Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington Counties.

The “Mobile Health on the Go” mobile wellness unit is part of a statewide fleet mobilized earlier this year by OSDH to help reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are trying to reach as many underserved areas and populations across District 4 as we can,” said Cody Villanueva, District 4 Health Equity Specialist. “Our Mobile Wellness Unit can provide vital health services to Oklahomans of all ages every month in each of the eight counties we serve.”

The mobile unit consists of a fifth wheel travel trailer that is equipped to facilitate full clinic services for women’s exams, well-checks, and other public health programs. There is a built-in reception area, generator, satellite dish and wheelchair lift among other features.

Free services offered by the mobile wellness unit will include: immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings and other public health services.

The OSDH District 4 mobile wellness unit will be at the following locations in December :

--------

CRAIG COUNTY

Dec 7. – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., TnT Insurance Group, 452 W. Ketchum Ave., Ketchum

DELAWARE COUNTY

Dec. 9 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Grove First Baptist Church, 501 E. 13th St., Grove

MAYES COUNTY

Dec. 3 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Harp’s Locust Grove, 710 E. Main St., Locust Grove

NOWATA COUNTY

Dec. 14 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Ironman Apartments, 717 Kiva Ct., Nowata

OTTAWA COUNTY

Dec. 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., New Life Church of the Nazarene, 2025 E. Central Ave., Miami, OK

ROGERS COUNTY

Dec. 2 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., First Baptist Church of Chelsea, 413 Beach St., Chelsea

WAGONER COUNTY

Dec. 17 – 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Kingdom Community Development Services, 37260 S. 4210 Rd., Inola

Dec. 28 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S. 330 Rd., Wagoner

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Dec. 1 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Agape Mission, 555 S. Cass St., Bartlesville

Dec. 10 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Copan Truck Stop, 7440 US Highway 75, Copan

--------

For more information about the mobile unit, call 918-.73.1442 or contact the Craig County Health Department at 918.256.7531; Delaware County Health Department at 918.253.4511; Mayes County Health Department at 918.825.4224; Ottawa County Health Department at 918.540.2481; Rogers County Health Department at 918.341.3166; Wagoner County Health Department at 918.485.3022; Washington County Health Department at 918.335.3005.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.