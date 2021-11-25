News
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2021 10:32 AM
Future Northeast Oklahoma Sites for Mobile Health Unit
Free public health services will be offered throughout December in locations across northeast Oklahoma as the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 4 continues to utilize its newly-acquired mobile wellness unit.
OSDH District 4 serves an eight-county region including Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington Counties.
The “Mobile Health on the Go” mobile wellness unit is part of a statewide fleet mobilized earlier this year by OSDH to help reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are trying to reach as many underserved areas and populations across District 4 as we can,” said Cody Villanueva, District 4 Health Equity Specialist. “Our Mobile Wellness Unit can provide vital health services to Oklahomans of all ages every month in each of the eight counties we serve.”
The mobile unit consists of a fifth wheel travel trailer that is equipped to facilitate full clinic services for women’s exams, well-checks, and other public health programs. There is a built-in reception area, generator, satellite dish and wheelchair lift among other features.
Free services offered by the mobile wellness unit will include: immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings and other public health services.
The OSDH District 4 mobile wellness unit will be at the following locations in December:
--------
CRAIG COUNTY
Dec 7. – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., TnT Insurance Group, 452 W. Ketchum Ave., Ketchum
DELAWARE COUNTY
Dec. 9 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Grove First Baptist Church, 501 E. 13th St., Grove
MAYES COUNTY
Dec. 3 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Harp’s Locust Grove, 710 E. Main St., Locust Grove
NOWATA COUNTY
Dec. 14 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Ironman Apartments, 717 Kiva Ct., Nowata
OTTAWA COUNTY
Dec. 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., New Life Church of the Nazarene, 2025 E. Central Ave., Miami, OK
ROGERS COUNTY
Dec. 2 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., First Baptist Church of Chelsea, 413 Beach St., Chelsea
WAGONER COUNTY
Dec. 17 – 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Kingdom Community Development Services, 37260 S. 4210 Rd., Inola
Dec. 28 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Twin Oaks Baptist Church, 70076 S. 330 Rd., Wagoner
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Dec. 1 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Agape Mission, 555 S. Cass St., Bartlesville
Dec. 10 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Copan Truck Stop, 7440 US Highway 75, Copan
--------
For more information about the mobile unit, call 918-.73.1442 or contact the Craig County Health Department at 918.256.7531; Delaware County Health Department at 918.253.4511; Mayes County Health Department at 918.825.4224; Ottawa County Health Department at 918.540.2481; Rogers County Health Department at 918.341.3166; Wagoner County Health Department at 918.485.3022; Washington County Health Department at 918.335.3005.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease. OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
