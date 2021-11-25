Posted: Nov 25, 2021 8:36 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2021 8:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) is getting closer to wrapping up its Holiday Can Food Drive.

You can donate canned and non-perishable dry goods at BRUW, 415 E. Silas Street, or at Hearing Life, 2230 SE Washington Boulevard, Suite 101, in Bartlesville, after the holiday.

BRUW is looking to make a difference with you for Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach, The Agape Mission of Bartlesville, and the Salvation Army of Bartlesville. The event will last through the end of November.