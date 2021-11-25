Posted: Nov 25, 2021 8:18 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2021 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The Issacs, who were recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, are coming to Bartlesville.

Wade Daniels with Bartlesville First Baptist Church says the multi-award winning family has been performing together for 35-years from Henderson, Texas, and beyong. He says they will be in concert at the church on Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Daniels says The Issacs will be in their true element when they perform in the east sanctuary. He says the environment will really hone in on the acoustics of the music.

In addition to sing Christmas songs, The Issacs will sing some of their Bluegrass hits.

Daniels says the group has performed for the Dove Awards. He says they have performed at the International Bluegrass Music Association Quartet Convention, at Inspirational Christian Country, and at Carnegie Hall to name a few.

The Issacs have won several Dove Awards and have had several Grammy nominations in their career.

Bartlesville First Baptist Church is located at 405 S. Cherokee Street. All are welcome to attend the free concert.

