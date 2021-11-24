Posted: Nov 24, 2021 10:18 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2021 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Thanksgiving travel makes a comeback.

People from all over are traveling back to the area for the holiday. Loren, from Oklahoma City is visiting family in Bartlesville and Nowata for the next few days. Meanwhile, Katie is returning home from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to see family, as is Annie, who is returing from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, to visit with family in Nowata County.

Shawn, his wife Cheron, and their daughter Gracie live in Nowata. They are staying home and hosting family for the weekend. They are ready to see family, eat great food and enjoy the weekend.

Loren is excited to eat her husband's aunt's deviled eggs and see family. Katie is ready to catch up on some sleep. And Annie is ready to take a break from the books, see family and eat.

AAA has predicted that Thanksgiving travel overall will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million Americans expected to travel for the holiday.