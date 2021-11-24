Posted: Nov 24, 2021 2:53 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 2:53 PM

The speed limit on Bartlesville’s Hillcrest Drive is set to be restored to 45 miles per hour, according to a press release from the City of Bartlesville. Speeds had been reduced to 30 miles per hour while work continued in the area.

The speed reduction has been in place to accommodate workers on the road widening and resurfacing project. The resurfacing has been complete for some time, but contract crews remained in the area to complete the drainage portion of the project. Those repairs are nearly complete according to city director of engineering Micah Siemers.

The $2.2 million project involved reconstructing Hillcrest Drive from the Caney River to just north of 20th Street. A sidewalk using parts of the old road was a new feature that was added to Hillcrest as a part of the project.