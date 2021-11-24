Posted: Nov 24, 2021 1:13 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants you to be safe when you are traveling for Thanksgiving.

To help you stay safe this holiday, ODOT has released a traffic advisory. The advisory tells you were to look for traffic and construction areas that could slow your travels this Thanksgiving. They are even looking out for you if you are heading to the Bedlam football game between OU and OSU in Stillwater on Saturday.

ODOT and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The following construction projects will impact those choosing to travel on interstates and major highways from Tuesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 28, which includes travel to Stillwater for OU-OSU Bedlam on Nov. 27.

More on the traffic advisory can be found below :

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

I-44/Turner Turnpike narrowed near Sapulpa through 2021

I-44/Turner Turnpike is narrowed to two lanes in each direction between SH-364/Creek Turnpike (mm 218) near Sapulpa and 49th W. Ave. (mm 222A) in Tulsa through 2021 for ongoing reconstruction and widening.

John Kilpatrick Turnpike lanes narrow at US-77/Broadway Extension

The eastbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike off-ramp to southbound US-77/Broadway Extension is narrowed through winter 2022 for adjacent ramp reconstruction.

Oklahoma Transportation

Statewide :

I-35 narrowed to one lane just south of Kansas state line, Kay Co.

Southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane at the weigh station/tourism center (mm 232) just south of the Kansas state line for routine bridge repairs through November.

I-35 narrowed to one lane near Braman, Kay Co.

Northbound and southbound I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between W. Braman Rd. (mm 231) and US-177 (mm 221) in Braman in Kay County for bridge reconstruction.

I-35 narrowed to one lane near Wayne, McClain Co.

***Expect lengthy delays, use alternate route***

I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-59 (mm 86) near Wayne for pavement rehabilitation. Drivers can expect lengthy delays and traffic backups between Purcell and Paoli and are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route, such as US-81 or US-69/75.

I-35 narrowed to one lane near Pauls Valley, Garvin Co.

***Expect lengthy delays, use alternate route***

I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction for three miles north of SH-19 in Pauls Valley (mm 72) for pavement rehabilitation. Drivers can expect lengthy delays and traffic backups between Purcell and Pauls Valley and are strongly encouraged to use an alternate route, such as US-81 or US-69/75.

I-40 narrowed to one lane near Sallisaw, Sequoyah Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-64 (mm 311) in Sallisaw as part of an interchange improvement project.

I-40 narrowed to one lane in Vian, Sequoyah Co.

I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-82 (mm 297) in Vian for a bridge reconstruction project.

I-40 narrowed to one lane in Checotah, McIntosh Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-69B (mm 265) in Checotah for bridge reconstruction.

I-40 narrowed to one lane in Okemah, Okfuskee Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Clearview Rd. (mm 227) and US-62 West/SH-27 (mm 221) in Okemah for pavement reconstruction.

I-40 intermittently narrowed to one lane near Foss, Washita Co.

I-40 is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-44 (mm 53) in Foss and Haggard Rd. (mm 59) for pavement rehabilitation.

I-40 narrowed to one lane near SH-152 in Sayre, Beckham Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction south of SH-152 (mm 23) in Sayre for bridge rehabilitation.

I-40B narrowed to one lane at Washita River in Clinton, Custer Co.

I-40B is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Washita River east of US-183 in Clinton for bridge rehabilitation.

US-69 narrowed to one lane near Eufaula, McIntosh Co.

US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction near Eufaula for reconstruction.

US-69 narrowed to one lane in McAlester, Pittsburg Co.

US-69 is narrowed to one lane south of US-270 between Comanche Ave. and S. 14th St. in McAlester for reconstruction.

US-69/US-75 narrowed near Durant, Bryan Co.

US-69/US-75 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction south of US-70 near Durant for reconstruction.

US-62/SH-9 narrowed in Chickasha, Grady Co.

US-62/SH-9 is narrowed to one lane in each direction just east of I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Chickasha for bridge reconstruction.

US-62 reduced speeds with width restrictions in Apache, Caddo Co.

Motorists should be aware of US-62 reduced speeds and width restrictions between SH-19 in Apache extending 6.5 miles north for resurfacing.

US-62 narrowed to one lane near Altus, Jackson Co.

US-62 is narrowed to one lane between SH-6 and Altus for resurfacing.

US-64 detoured near SH-99 in Cleveland, Pawnee Co.

US-64 is detoured one mile south of SH-99 in Cleveland for bridge reconstruction.

US-70 intermittently narrowed in Valliant, McCurtain Co.

US-70 is intermittently narrowed with lane shifts from between the Choctaw Co. line and Vailliant for resurfacing.

US-77 narrowed to one lane near Newkirk, Kay Co.

US-77 is narrowed to one lane between Newkirk and E. Home Rd. in northern Kay County for pavement construction.

US-77 narrowed to one lane near Pauls Valley, Garvin Co.

US-77 is narrowed to one lane with a temporary traffic signal at the Washita River two miles north of Pauls Valley for bridge rehabilitation.

US-81/US-60/US-64 narrowed to one lane north of Enid, Garfield Co.

US-81/US-60/US-64 is narrowed to one lane between SH-45 and Grant Co. line for resurfacing.

US-177 narrowed near Dickson, Carter Co.

US-177 is narrowed between SH-199 in Dickson and the Washita River for resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation.

US-270 narrowed to one lane with load restrictions near Haileyville, Pittsburg County

US-270 is narrowed to one lane with traffic signals directing traffic and a load width restriction one mile west of Haileyville for bridge rehabilitation.

US-270 narrowed to one lane south of Seiling, Dewey Co.

US-270 is narrowed in each direction from the SH-51 junction extending southeast 5 miles near Seiling for pavement reconstruction.

US-270/US-183 narrowed near Seiling, Major Co./Woodward Co.

US-270/US-183 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Seiling and Mutual for widening and construction.

US-377/SH-99 intermittently narrowed with flaggers near Ada, Pontotoc Co.

US-377/SH-99 is intermittently narrowed with flaggers directing traffic about one mile south of SH-3 between Ada and Fittstown for widening and resurfacing.

US-377/SH-99 intermittently narrowed at Lake Texoma, Marshall Co.

US-377/SH-99 is intermittently narrowed at the Willis Bridge at Lake Texoma, south of Madill, for bridge reconstruction.

US-412 narrowed to one lane near Inola, Rogers Co.

US-412 is narrowed to one lane between SH-88 near Inola and the Verdigris River for resurfacing.

SH-3/SH-33 intermittently narrowed east of Watonga, Blaine Co.

SH-3/SH-33 is intermittently narrowed east of the US-270 junction in Watonga extending east 7 miles for pavement reconstruction.

SH-51 narrowed to one lane with traffic signal in Kingfisher Co.

SH-51 is narrowed to one lane with a traffic signal seven miles east of US-81 in Kingfisher County for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-7 narrowed near Sulphur, Murray Co.

SH-7 is narrowed to one lane in each direction about four miles west of US-177 near Sulphur for bridge reconstruction.

SH-20 lanes shifted at Keetonville Hill near Claremore, Rogers Co.

SH-20 is shifted at Keetonville Hill west of Claremore for reconstruction.

SH-20 narrowed to one lane in Claremore, Rogers Co.

SH-20 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between SH-66 and I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike for pavement rehabilitation.

Tulsa Metro :

Southbound US-75 (east leg IDL) closed through spring 2022. Southbound US-75 (east leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop) is closed between Archer St. and US-64/SH-51 through spring 2022 for a resurfacing project. Various ramp closures that could impact traffic include:

Westbound I-244 to southbound US-75

Eastbound I-244 to southbound US-75

Southbound US-75 to eastbound I-244/US-412

Southbound US-75 to eastbound SH-51/US-64/Broken Arrow Expressway

Southbound US-75 to westbound SH-51/US-64

8th St. on ramp to southbound US-75/westbound US-64/SH-51 and eastbound US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expressway

7th St. off ramp from southbound US-75

1st St. off ramp from southbound US-75

Traffic will detour to the other legs of the IDL. Traffic switches are expected later in the project to close northbound US-75. The entire project is expected to complete in early 2023, weather permitting.

I-44/US-75 interchange; Union Ave. closed over I-44 through early 2022

As part of a project to widen I-44 from west of the Arkansas River to Union Ave., and to improve the I-44/US-75 interchange, significant delays can be expected especially during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to give their full attention to the road while traveling in these corridors. The project is scheduled for overall completion in early 2023.

Union Ave. is closed over I-44 through early 2022. Union Ave. traffic will detour to 33rd W. Ave. for access across the interstate during this closure. Expect delays on this detour route and be alert to slower or stopped traffic.

Drivers on southbound US-75 should be alert to traffic merging from the westbound I-44 on-ramp.

The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound US-75 (mm 224B) and the southbound US-75 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 are closed through early 2022. Consider an alternate route, such as I-244.

The eastbound I-44 on-ramp from Skelly Dr. (located just west of Union Ave.) is closed until early 2023. Use the on-ramp at 33rd W. Ave. for access to eastbound I-44 from Skelly Dr. during this time.

Skelly Dr. is closed between Union Ave. and Olympia Ave. until further notice.

The intersection of W. Skelly Dr. and S. Union Ave. is closed until further notice.

Lanes closed at I-44/I-244 junction (western split) through fall 2021

Drivers can expect various lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-44 between 49th W. Ave. and the western I-44/I-244 split, and also on westbound I-244 at the I-44 split through fall 2021 as part of an ongoing sign and lighting project.

SH-66 narrows in Sapulpa area through fall 2021

Drivers can expect various lane closures and traffic shifts on east and westbound SH-66 (runs north/south in this area) in Creek County between the I-44/Turner Turnpike junction and the SH-364/Creek Turnpike junction through fall 2021 as part of a resurfacing project.

US-412/US-64/SH-51 narrowed near 81st. W. Ave. through January

Drivers can expect various lane closures on east and westbound US-412/US-64/SH-51 between 49th W. Ave and 81st W. Ave. through January as part of an ongoing sign and lighting project.

The left lane of westbound US-412 is closed from 41st W. Ave off ramp to the 81st W. Ave. on ramp through January.

The left lane of eastbound US-412 is closed from the 81st W. Ave off ramp to 41st W. Ave through January.

US-75 ramps closed, US-75 narrowed to one lane at Apache St. through February

Drivers can expect the following ramp and lane closures on US-75 at Apache St. through February as part of a bridge rehabilitation project:

The north and southbound US-75 on-ramps from Apache St. are closed; and

US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at Apache St.

Reduced speeds on SH-20 near Collinsville through summer 2022

Drivers should be alert to the construction zone and reduced speeds along eastbound and westbound SH-20 from the US-75 junction to Collinsville through summer 2022 as part of the ongoing SH-20 widening project.

Oklahoma City Metro :

I-235/I-44 interchange work continues through 2021; expect lane shifts and intermittent ramp closures

Motorists should be alert to the following traffic impacts in the I-235/US-77 construction zone at I-44 for ongoing reconstruction and widening that continues through 2021:

Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts, narrowed lanes and limited merge areas at ramps along northbound and southbound I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. and along eastbound and westbound I-44 between Western Ave. (mm 126) and Kelley Ave. (mm 128B).

Drivers should plan ahead and use their Off Broadway alternate routes of I-35, I-40, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and Martin Luther King Ave. to avoid the area.

I-40 narrowed at Sunnylane Rd. in Del City through 2023

Eastbound and westbound I-40 is narrowed to two lanes between Sunnylane Rd. (mm 155A) and Hudiburg Dr. (mm 156B) for bridge reconstruction at Crutcho Creek, S.E. 15th St. and Sooner Rd. Other traffic impacts include:

Limited merge areas at the I-40 and Sunnylane Rd. and Sooner Rd. on-ramps within the work zone. Motorists should be extra vigilant and use caution at ramps before merging.

The westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at S.E. 15th St. (mm 155B) are closed through winter 2021. Drivers may use Sooner Rd. (mm 156A) or Scott St. (mm 154) to access I-40.

Motorists are advised to locate an alternate route such as I-240 and US-62/N.E. 23rd St. or plan extra travel time and be prepared for delays in the area.

I-44 narrowed south of I-40 through 2021; Use alternate route, heavy congestion expected

Eastbound and westbound I-44 will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction at the I-40 Oklahoma River bridge (mm 120) due to ongoing bridge and pavement rehabilitation. Additionally, motorists should be alert to an eastbound I-44 (runs north) and westbound I-44 (runs south) lane shift between I-40 and S.W. 15th St. Drivers, including Will Rogers World Airport traffic, can expect significant delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route, such as SH-4 or the John Kilpatrick Turnpike (toll road) to the west.

***This work zone is adjacent to the project below***

SH-152/Airport Rd. narrowed near I-44 through 2021

SH-152/Airport Rd. is narrowed to one lane in each direction between I-44 and MacArthur Blvd. through 2021 for bridge work as part of a widening, resurfacing and bridge rehabilitation project that continues through summer 2022. Drivers, including Will Rogers World Airport traffic, can expect significant delays and should plan extra travel time.