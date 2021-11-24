Posted: Nov 24, 2021 11:38 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 11:39 AM

Ty Loftis

With 48 million people becoming sick due to food illnesses across the United States, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released safety tips heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Such advice includes checking the internal temperatures of the food you are cooking with a thermometer. It is also important to separate raw meats and use different cutting boards. Be sure to wash your hands as often as possible and re-frigate any leftovers as quickly as possible.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.