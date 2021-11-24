Posted: Nov 24, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey welcomes fellow city managers to town.

Tullahassee City Manager Cymone Davis (center) and Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk (right) visited with Bailey at City Hall last week. Davis and Polk were in Bartlesville to tour the city.

Bailey says it was an excellent opportunity to show off Bartlesville and exchange ideas. He says Davis and Polk have each done great things in their respective cities, which he look forwards to visiting very soon.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville City Beat