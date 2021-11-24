Posted: Nov 24, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Serving up hot Thanksgiving meals for the Bartlesville community.

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville was prepared to serve up to 600 Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their Citadel at 101 N. Bucy Avenue.

Captain Ian Carr says it was great to have people back in person and serve them a meal. He says none of this would be possible without the financial and time support from businesses and people in Bartlesville.

Capt. Carr says they do not get another opportunity like this throughout the year. He says it was great to see this event hit home with everyone in their facility.

Dink's cooked the turkey. Capt. Carr thanked Dink's, volunteers and staff that made the Salvation Army of Bartlesville's community Thanksgiving meal possible.