Posted: Nov 24, 2021 10:11 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2021 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle has been appointed to serve as a council member on the Oklahoma Homeland Security Regional Advisory Council (RAC).

Antle was selected as County Commissioner for Region 2 after being recommended by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO). Antle says he has accepted the role on behalf of 14 counties in northeast Oklahoma. He says RAC was established after 9/11 for the State of Oklahoma's Homeland Security to ensure that they are doing the best they can to protect Oklahomans within the overall picture of security in the nation.

Commissioner Antle's term will begin in Jan. 2022. RAC council members are appointed for a three-year term by the Director of Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security (OKOHS).

Upon acceptance of the nominations, Commissioner Antle will be expected to participate in meetings twice per year, and to communicate relevant homeland security information with his peers from his discipline within his region. The entire state will be represented as they work to achieve the goals of OKOHS: preventing terrorist attacks, reducing the state's vulnerability to attacks, and response and recovery if such an attack should occur.

The Oklahoma Homeland Security Act established in accordance with Oklahoma State Statute, Title 74, Sections 51.1 through 4 (April 26, 2004) created the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security. The duties and responsibilities of the Office are to develop and coordinate the implementation and administration of the comprehensive statewide strategy to secure the State of Oklahoma from the results of acts of terrorism, from a public health emergency, from cyberterrorism, and from weapons of mass destructions, and to perform other duties assigned by the Governor.

The RAC is established in accordance with the listed Statute at Chapter 3A, Section 51.3, which requires the creation of regional planning and coordination advisory councils for homeland security. The duties and responsibilities of the RAC shall be:

Assessing and documenting the needs of the region related to homeland security.

Coordinating and cooperating with the OKOHS to achieve the strategic objectives prescribed in the Oklahoma Security Act.

Other duties and responsibilities as determined by the OKOHS Director.

Commissioner Antle says he is ready to serve in this capacity.